Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lily James & Emily Beecham Are in ‘The Pursuit of Love’ in Romantic Dramedy’s Trailer (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Whoever invented love ought to be shot.” That’s just one of several memorable lines in the trailer for the new romantic dramedy coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 30. The Pursuit of Love, set in Europe between the two World Wars, follows the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett (Lily James) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham) as they search for the ideal husband. But their friendship is tested when Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda wants to follow her heart — which takes her to increasingly wild and outrageous places. (Speaking of outrageous places, check out the parties of the Radletts’ wealthy and eccentric neighbor Lord Merlin, played by Andrew Scott.)

www.mdjonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shazad Latif
Person
Lily James
Person
Emily Mortimer
Person
Beattie Edmondson
Person
Dominic West
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Assaad Bouab
Person
Dolly Wells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pursuit Of Love#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Jack Irish: Hell Bent’ Trailer Teases an Explosive Mystery for Guy Pearce’s PI (VIDEO)

Jack Irish is back on the case in an exclusive first look at Season 3 arriving Monday, July 12 on Acorn TV. In the trailer, above, Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) reprises his role as the ex-lawyer turned private investigator Jack Irish for the Australian noir series. The action kicks off when Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson) asks Jack for a favor. “Jack, I need a favor,” he says. “A cop just got gunned down at a drive-thru burger joint and it’s opened up a can of very old worms.”
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Hulu Unveils a New ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Trailer & Key Art (VIDEO)

Hulu is giving viewers another look at their upcoming comedic murder-mystery series Only Murders in the Building. The show from star Steve Martin, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman is slated to arrive later this summer on Tuesday, August 31. In a new trailer and key art, perspective is everything as three very different individuals team up to solve a crime.
Los Angeles, CAtraileraddict.com

Trailer (2021)

Trailer for Annette, starring Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver, Simon Helberg, Rila Fukushima and Natalie Mendoza. Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story and music by Ron & Russell Mael, of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion, and fame.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Frances O’Connor on Writing-Directing Emily Bronte Movie ‘Emily,’ a Pre-Sales Hit for Embankment (EXCLUSIVE)

Frances O’Connor is in week two of the edit for her debut feature as writer-director, “Emily,” which brings to life the world of author Emily Brontë in the years leading up to the creation of her seminal novel “Wuthering Heights.” Variety speaks to O’Connor about the film, which has been pre-sold by Embankment Films to multiple major territories.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Disney+ Adventure Series New Trailer Released (VIDEO)

Tony Hale will be taking on dual roles in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which premieres on Friday, June 25, with two episodes. The mystery adventure series is based on the young adult book series by Trenton Lee Stewart and will feature eight episodes. The story revolves around four gifted orphans who, after winning a scholarship competition, are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Schmigadoon’ Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Get Trapped in a Musical (Video)

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for the upcoming musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” on Friday. The series stars “Saturday Night Live’s” Cecily Strong and “Key & Peele’s” Keegan Michael-Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who stumble onto a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They soon discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.”
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Last of Us' HBO Series Casts Nico Parker as Joel's Daughter

Parker will appear as Sarah, the daughter of Joel (Pedro Pascal). Along with Pascal, Parker joins previously announced cast members Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Merle Dandridge. More from Variety. Casey Bloys Sees HBO Max as WarnerMedia's Next 'Cable Bundle'. HBO Orders Nathan Fielder Series 'The Rehearsal'. Parker most recently...
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and More

The city of love! Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during the first season of Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic. The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic plot. Collins, whose character Emily Cooper touches down in France for a job opportunity without knowing what to expect, previously admitted that criticism of the show was a driving force to do better with season 2.
Video GamesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE LAST OF US HBO Adaptation Adds DUMBO Star Nico Parker As Sarah Miller

HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's best-selling The Last of Us video game is set to begin shooting later this year, and another key cast member has now been added to the ensemble. Deadline reports that Nico Parker, star of Disney's recent live-action Dumbo remake and daughter of Westworld actress Thandiwe Newton, will play Sarah Miller.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Chair’ Teaser Trailer: Sandra Oh Stars In A New Academia Comedy From Showrunner & Writer Amanda Peet

It’s been nearly two years since Netflix signed “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to a multi-production deal reportedly worth $200 million. The first project to come out of that agreement has finally come to fruition, but the pair serve only as executive producers for “The Chair,” a six-episode half-hour dramedy starring Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass.