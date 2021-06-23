Pennsylvania Works to Improve Senior Food Access
Wolf Administration Works to Improve Senior Food Access, Hosts Listening Session with Older Pennsylvanians. Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) First Lady Frances Wolf, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Aging Secretary Robert Torres joined a group of older Pennsylvanians at Crispus Attucks Active Living Center in York to hear their first-hand experiences with Pennsylvania’s food assistance programs – they shared what they enjoy, what could be improved, their ideal program offerings, and barriers to knowledge of or access to programs.stl.news