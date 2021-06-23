Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan apologizes and vows to rename rum line after appropriation outcry

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Michael B. Jordan apologized Tuesday after a recent announcement promoting his forthcoming line of rum sparked a backlash over the weekend. Several accused the "Without Remorse" star of appropriating Caribbean culture by naming his beverage collection J'Ouvert, a term that marks the beginning of Carnival festivities in the Caribbean and is traditionally celebrated by the people of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Guardian.

www.mdjonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Adam Levine
Person
George Clooney
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian#Trinidadian#T T#Carnival#Buzzfeed News#Antellian#Creole#French#Tequila#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAenergy941.com

Michael B. Jordan Plans To Rename His Rum Brand Amid Controversy

Michael B. Jordan will be changing the name of his rum brand following criticism. Jordan took to social media on Tuesday night to apologize and make the announcement. Michael B. Jordan was being accused of cultural appropriation after the name of his rum brand is being called into question. A...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Nicki Minaj Calls On Michael B. Jordan to Rename His Rum Brand With Ties to Caribbean Culture

Not everyone is intoxicated by the name of Michael B. Jordan's new liquor company. Over the weekend, the Black Panther star's girlfriend, Lori Harvey, shared photos from an apparent launch party for a rum called J'Ouvert. "Congratulations on the launch of your rum baby!!! I'm so proud of you!!!" Lori captioned an Instagram Story photo of Michael at the gathering, according to screenshots shared on social media. However, many took social media to express their disappointment with the 34-year-old actor's company name, including Nicki Minaj. Some have even accused the brand of cultural appropriation. Traditionally, J'Ouvert is a festival that...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Creed 3’s Michael B. Jordan Apologizes After Catching Flack From Nicki Minaj Over His Brand New Rum Brand

The biggest Hollywood actors have inadvertently made it tradition to put their names on alcohol brands. Ryan Reynolds has Aviation Gin, George Clooney has Casamigos Tequila, Matthew McConaughey has his Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon and Danny DeVito has his name on his own Limoncello. Creed 3 and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was set to join the liquor brand game himself until he was called out for culturally appropriating his rum label – even by rapper and pop star Nicki Minaj.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Raekwon Drops A Song Assist For Michael B. Jordan + Oprah Winfrey Show Soundtrack

Wu-Tang Clan emeritus Raekwon is sharpening his lyrical sword through a contribution to OWN Network’s series David Makes Man. The Chef recorded the song “Bring Dat Doe” featuring singer PWright to add to the soundtrack. Producer Lord Quest provides a laid-back, simple kick and snare with sparse instrumentation — reminiscent of the 90s vibe the Hip Hop legend built his reputation slaying throughout the decade.
Trouble RelationshipTMZ.com

Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Declare Her Legally Single Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson's getting a head start on her Fourth of July weekend ... filing for her own independence from her estranged husband. Clarkson's lawyer, disso-queen, Laura Wasser, filed legal docs Friday ... asking the judge to officially grant Clarkson's request for a divorce, leaving other issues like money and child custody for another day.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears White Short Shorts With Stiletto Heels To Meet Up With BF A$AP Rocky In NYC: Photos

RiRi looked like an off-duty model while out in NYC this week. See the pics. Rihanna offered a masterclass in street style while out in New York this week. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, visited boyfriend A$AP Rocky at an office space in the city on June 29 and rocked a stylish look: a white shirt with matching white shorts and white heels, finished with an oversized light gray blazer. The singer finished the look with a baseball cap and a red lip, looking like an off-duty model rocking her best street style attire.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Movieshot969boston.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Going To Make Chad Proud’

Marvel Studios will return to Wakanda to shoot the highly anticipated blockbuster sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced that production began on Tuesday (June 29) at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Variety reports. Aside from Chadwick Boseman, Feige did not specify which actors would be returning, but Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Florence Kasumba are expected reprise their roles from the original film. Boseman, who played King T’Challa will — obviously — be sorely missed from the Wakandan world.
MusicHollywood Reporter

Paul Simon

Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson and Paul Simon to Headline NYC Homecoming Concert. Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson and Paul Simon are set to headline a “homecoming concert” in New York City later this summer, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. “This will be in August…. Jonas Brothers, BTS, Nipsey Hussle Tribute...
Musickiss951.com

The Weeknd To Star In ‘Euphoria’ Creator’s Pop Singer Cult Drama

The Weeknd is going to try his hand not only at acting, but writing and producing as well, with a drama series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Per Variety, HBO is developing The Idol, which follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) will most likely star as the club owner/cult leader, co-write and executive produce alongside Reza Fahim and Levinson. Fahim is a former nightlife entrepreneur-turned-writer who is also The Weeknd’s producing partner.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Olivia Munn spotted leaving John Mulaney’s house

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are spending a lot of time together as their relationship heats up. The “Buddy Games” actress was spotted leaving the comedian’s Los Angeles house Tuesday morning, looking cozy in a pair of leggings, an oversized sweatshirt and glasses. Over the weekend, the stars were spotted...
TennisHello Magazine

Why Pippa Middleton and mum Carole were once refused entry to Wimbledon's Royal Box

With family connections to the Duchess of Cambridge, it's no surprise that Pippa Middleton and her mum Carole are usually treated to VIP seats in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. However, the mother-daughter duo were once relegated to standard seats back in 2017 when they arrived too late for Andy Murray's match against Benoit Paire. Kate's younger sister and mother were pictured sitting separately, just outside of the prestigious seating area that is traditionally reserved for royals, athletes and VIP guests.
MoviesWBAL Radio

Oscars invite Steven Yeun, Issa Rae, others to join Academy

Steven Yeun, Nathan Lane, Issa Rae, Robert Pattinson, Janet Jackson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Laverne Cox are among the artists being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars said Thursday that 395 film industry professionals, 46% of whom are...