Chicago, IL

U.S. wheat futures rise with dry U.S. Plains in focus

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - MGEX spring wheat futures rose 2.6% on Wednesday, their fourth straight day of gains, with traders focused on dry conditions that were stressing crops in the northern U.S. Plains. The gains in spring wheat, which hit their highest since June 7, pulled Chicago Board of...

www.agriculture.com
#Winter Wheat#U S Agriculture#Chicago Board Of Trade#Reuters#K C Hard Red#Cbot#Mgex
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower as traders take profits after rally

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, with traders locking in profits after prices hit their highest since mid-June early in the session. * Soyoil futures also ended weaker after trading in positive territory, snapping a streak of three straight days of gains. * Soymeal futures were strong, peaking at their highest since June 8. * CBOT November soybeans found technical support at their 40-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures hit technical resistance at their 50-day moving average. Support was noted at the contract's 20-day moving average. * Export sales of soybeans totaled 1.763 million tonnes in the week ended June 24, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 900,000 to 2.3 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 417,400 tonnes, in line with market expectations, and soyoil export sales were 2,400 tonnes, also in line with trade forecasts. * CBOT November soybeans ended down 3-1/2 cents at $13.95-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $7.00 at $388.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 1.27 cents lower at 61.49 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentine wheat planting speeds up thanks to good weather - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - The sowing of 2021/22 wheat in Argentina accelerated in the last week thanks to good weather, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, keeping its harvest estimate unchanged at 19 million tonnes for the season. The South American grains powerhouse...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop as domestic, export demand seen weak

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell sharply on Thursday as traders priced in expectations for waning demand after the U.S. Independence Day holiday this weekend. Signs of poor demand from China, which has been a big buyer of U.S. pork since an outbreak of African...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat fall; corn ends slightly firm

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and wheat futures fell on Thursday while corn firmed slightly, with all three commodities closing well off their session peaks on a round of profit taking after rallying to their highest since mid-June, traders said. Forecasts for improving crop weather in the U.S....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Higher at Midday; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 2 to 5 cents higher, soybeans are 18 to 20 cents higher up front with new-crop 9 to 11 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 5 cents higher at midday with firmer spread trade and follow-through buying fading after the early overnight strength. The stocks and acres reports showed stocks at 4.112 billion bushels (bb) vs. 4.144 bb expected and 5.003 bb last year; acres were at 92.7 million acres (ma) vs. 93.79 ma expected and 91.14 ma in March.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA attache sees China 2021/22 corn imports down at 20 mln tonnes

July 1 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Beijing:. "Post's MY2021/22 corn import forecast is 20 MMT (million metric tons), 6 MMTs below USDA's official forecast with the expectation that demand softens as corn imported during the current marketing year enters commercial channels, stock building moderates, and the expansion of domestic corn area results in greater production. In addition, imported corn's previous price advantage has narrowed as global grain prices and shipping costs are on the rise. Barley imports are increased as feed mills shift to substitute more barely over sorghum. All indications point to a bumper wheat harvest this year. While wheat continues to be substituted for corn in feed rations, there are few reports of imported wheat going into feed, but rather old stocks continue to be auctioned for feed use."
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain crop seen rising 17% to record 75.8 mln T -ministry

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest is likely to rise by around 17% to a record 75.8 million tonnes because of favourable weather, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The harvest, which has already started, could include 37.1 million tonnes of corn, 28.5 million tonnes of...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2021 grain harvest seen down 7.1% y/y -stats office

PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 7.1% this year to 6.77 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Friday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2021-June 2020-final 2019-final wheat 4,540,585 4,902,414 4,812,163 rye 125,985 172,364 157,561 barley 1,694,567 1,816,182 1,718,061 oats 208,371 183,357 134,410 triticale 197,808 213,256 195,409 BASIC GRAINS 6,767,317 7,287,572 7,017,605 rapeseed 1,071,893 1,245,328 1,156,973 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased to 1,235,253 hectares, from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
Medical & BiotechGrand Island Independent

Corn acreage down, but farmers planted more soybeans

Nebraska corn producers planted 5% less corn, at 9.7 million acres, this year, according to a report Wednesday from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of the total acres, 97% were planted with biotechnology varieties, up 3% from 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 9.4 million acres, down 5% from a year ago.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs over 1% on lower U.S. planting, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose more than 1% on Thursday as lower-than-expected U.S. plantings raised concerns over supplies amid strong demand led by China. Soybean and wheat prices lost some ground after a rally fuelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) plantings estimates and inventory...
Agriculturekfgo.com

USDA Acreage Report Shows Slightly Higher Corn and Soybean Plantings, Grain Stocks Down Sharply

The Grain Stocks and Acreage reports sent corn, soybean and wheat markets sharply higher, hitting price limits on Wednesday. The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates 92.7 million acres of corn planted in the United States for 2021, up two percent from last year. The June 30 Acreage report also estimates soybean area planted at 87.6 million acres, up five percent from last year.
Agriculturektwb.com

Column: U.S. supply buffers thin with underwhelming corn, soy acres

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) – Analysts thought government data on Wednesday would show that U.S. farmers significantly increased corn and soybean plantings from original plans, but that was not the case, and new-crop Chicago futures surged to end the month higher. U.S. corn and soybean stocks, especially as they relate...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

U.S. corn and soybean plantings below market forecasts - USDA

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers seeded the second-largest combined corn and soybean acreage ever this spring, as concerns about global food security pushed prices for the crops to their highest in more than eight years, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday. But the total for each crop...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures retreat from one-week high

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended lower on Wednesday in a retreat from early gains in which the most-active contract topped a one-week high. Traders watched a rally in grain prices that makes it more expensive to feed livestock. Corn and soy futures soared...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

ICE July raw sugar delivery seen at 2,587 lots - traders

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The ICE raw sugar delivery against the July contract that expired on Wednesday totaled 2,587 lots, or 131,427 tonnes, according to preliminary information from traders compiled by Reuters. It was the smallest delivery for the July contract since 2014. Asian commodities trader Wilmar International...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA makes little changes to acres, corn hits limit up

The U.S. farmers planted fewer corn and soybean acres than the trade expected, according to the USDA. As a result, the CME Group’s corn market jumped 40¢, its daily limit up, soybean rocketed 85¢ up, and wheat surged 22¢ higher. At the close, the July corn futures finished 25 1/2¢...
Agriculturewnax.com

USDA Reports Bullish For Corn And Soybeans, Mixed For Wheat

The June USDA Acreage and Quarterly Stocks Reports were bullish for corn and soybeans, mixed for wheat. Corn planted acreage was at 92.7 million acres (ma) for 2021 which is up 2% or 1.87 million acres from last year. However, it was considered bullish as it was nearly 1 million below the trade estimate of 93.8 ma.