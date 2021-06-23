Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Ticks prevalent in Pa. and residents are warned of the risk of Lyme disease

WITF
WITF
 8 days ago
Also on the program: UFO theories now mainstream and many feel the government has evidence. Ticks are a common threat during the warmer months in Pennsylvania, but their presence is more than just a nuisance. Black legged ticks, also called deer ticks, are the most common carrier of Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis, two of the dangerous diseases spread by tick bites.

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF's media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF's mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning.

