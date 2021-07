AHT — abusive head trauma. Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a leading cause of traumatic death in infants and young children.1 Children who suffer AHT are often subjected to repeated and sustained episodes of abuse; thus, timely identification is crucial and can be lifesaving.2 However, there are numerous challenges associated with the identification of AHT. Because the clinical signs and symptoms can vary and be subtle, AHT can be missed by practitioners.3.