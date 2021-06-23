Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tamir Rice’s mother calls Shaun King a ‘White man acting Black’ and ‘imposter’

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmKHh_0adHdhrd00
(Photo source: Instagram  – @shaunking)

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, who was gunned down in a playground by Cleveland police in 2014, lambasted journalist Shaun King as an “imposter” and clout chaser after he publicly aired their private conversation.

Rice has long been a vocal critic of King’s for engaging in fundraising without her involvement nor consent. Now she has shared her disgust on social media that King would replay private conversations for public consumption and wonders about the motivation behind it.

“Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation?” she asks rhetorically on Instagram. She accuses King of trying to attract attention to himself instead of the social justice causes he purports to care about.

Rice is echoing multiple reports, including one from the Washington Post, that allege King has embezzled tens of thousands of dollars by exploiting her son’s name via online donations.

“Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” Rice continued. “I never gave you permission to raise nothing.”

She added that the “cop and donut conversation” with King included “all lies” from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQ5op_0adHdhrd00

Rice took the opportunity to repeat her plea for the Department of Justice to reopen an investigation into Tamir Rice’s death. And then Rice fired one more zinger at King.

“You are a selfish self-centered person and God will deal with you White man.”

Community Policy
View All 74 Commentsarrow_down
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Donut#Racial Injustice#The Washington Post#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Samaria Rice responds to Shaun King sharing conversation on podcast

During a conversation with theGrio on Wednesday King referred to his conversation with Rice as “positive and warm”. One thing Shaun King knows how to do is trend on Twitter. The author posted an article he wrote in regards to a recent conversation with Samaria Rice, the mother of 12-year-old...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Tamir Rice’s Mom Accuses Shaun King Of Profiting Off Of Her Son’s Death

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, has accused Shaun King of profiting off of her son's death. Rice went off after King published details of a conversation they had. Shaun wrote, “It was a much-needed conversation. I learned a lot. Listened a lot. Shared my heart. And pledged we would continue to fight to get justice and accountability for Tamir.”
CelebritiesBlack Enterprise

Amanda Seales Called Out For Defending Shaun King Against Samaria Rice

Amanda Seales was issued a few reads on Twitter after she interjected herself into Samaria Rice and Shaun King’s feud. King became a trending topic this week after he was called out by Tamir Rice’s mom on Instagram. In a lengthy statement shared online, Samaria accused Shaun of being a “white man trying to be Black” and profiting off her son’s death without her approval, NY Post reports.
Philadelphia, PAphilasun.com

The controversial Shaun King: Activist For Social Justice

Controversial journalist, author and activist Shaun King is changing our country with his fight for social justice and equality. Love him or hate him, King is one of the most effective and influential human rights activists today. The Morehouse Man, who is the father of five, and has been married...
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Tamir Rice would have celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Friday marks what would have been Tamir Rice’s 19th birthday. Rice, who was born on June 25, 2002, was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun when he was shot by Cleveland police on Nov. 22, 2014. He died from the gunshot wound a day later on Nov. 23, 2014.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

A Black Mother And Her Children Called N-Word And Assaulted By A Pepper Shaker At Pizza Joint

At a Brooklyn, N.Y. pizza joint. a Black mother, accompanied by her two children had pepper thrown at her by a racist stranger who called her the N-word. Last Friday, an unnamed white woman, wearing a winter jacket in the Brooklyn heat, was seen at Not Ray’s Pizza on Fulton St. cursing and being racist toward a Black mother of two, The New York Daily News reported.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Tamir Rice would have turned 19 years old today

(CLEVELAND) Cleveland adolescent Tamir Rice would have turned 19 years old today if police had not shot him for carrying a toy gun in 2014. Per 19News, Rice will never see 19. He died when he was 12 when former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann fatally shot him outside of Cudell Recreation Center on the city's near-west side on Nov. 2 of that year. Rice, who was born in 2002, died later that day.
SocietyBrookings Institution

How George Floyd changed the online conversation around BLM

When a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd last year, the video of his killing immediately ricocheted around the web. The massive social movement that followed may have been the largest in U.S. history. Millions took to the streets and the internet to express a desire for racial justice in the United States, in a movement that has become encapsulated by the viral hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

Moneybagg Yo set to rock special HBCU edition of Pandora Playback

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is living up his monstrous hit single “Time Today” and will stop by Pandora today to rock out with the streaming giant. Moneybagg Yo will be a guest on the Black Music Month Pandora Playback virtual session happening on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The in-depth conversation in Atlanta will be hosted by J1, director of hip-hop for Pandora, who will also give a cultural report on the state of music during the program.
Georgia StatePosted by
rolling out

Why Rick Ross cuts his own grass on Georgia estate

Rick Ross has garnered millions since his 2006 breakout single “Hustlin’ ” and his wealth continues to grow, but that doesn’t mean the Miami rapper won’t do his own chores. In a recent interview with Forbes, The Boss revealed that he still cuts his own grass (sometimes) on his 235-plus-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.
Minneapolis, MNhotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles-Lawson Calls B.S. On Derek Chauvin's Sentence

Hundreds of thousands of Americans tuned into Derek Chauvin's sentencing today (June 25). The former Minneapolis Police Department officer was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges for the killing of George Floyd in April. Around two months since the conclusion of the trial, Judge...
SocietyBBC

What is Black Lives Matter and what are the aims?

Opposition to racism and police brutality has seen people unite around the phrase Black Lives Matter (BLM). Among those to have shown support are members of the England football team - whose players have been booed by some fans for taking the knee. What does Black Lives Matter mean?. Black...