Tamir Rice’s mother calls Shaun King a ‘White man acting Black’ and ‘imposter’

(Photo source: Instagram – @shaunking)

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, who was gunned down in a playground by Cleveland police in 2014, lambasted journalist Shaun King as an “imposter” and clout chaser after he publicly aired their private conversation.

Rice has long been a vocal critic of King’s for engaging in fundraising without her involvement nor consent. Now she has shared her disgust on social media that King would replay private conversations for public consumption and wonders about the motivation behind it.

“Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation?” she asks rhetorically on Instagram. She accuses King of trying to attract attention to himself instead of the social justice causes he purports to care about.

Rice is echoing multiple reports, including one from the Washington Post, that allege King has embezzled tens of thousands of dollars by exploiting her son’s name via online donations.

“Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” Rice continued. “I never gave you permission to raise nothing.”

She added that the “cop and donut conversation” with King included “all lies” from him.

Rice took the opportunity to repeat her plea for the Department of Justice to reopen an investigation into Tamir Rice’s death. And then Rice fired one more zinger at King.

“You are a selfish self-centered person and God will deal with you White man.”