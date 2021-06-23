Cancel
Scooter Braun Pushes Back Against Taylor Swift Calling Him a 'Bully'

By Victoria Moghaddami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after Scooter Braun's Ithaca purchased Nashville-based record company Big Machine, his character came into question when Taylor Swift had a rapid response to the big move. As part of the purchase, Braun obtained rights to all of the master recordings of Swifts first six studio albums, something she was not pleased with. After a long game of he-said-she-said, Braun was eventually labeled as a "bully," something he is defending against and now speaking on.

