New Dallas council member Gay Donnell Willis to focus on public services, increasing tax base

DALLAS - The newly elected District 13 Dallas City Council member’s main focus is on finding ways to increase standards of living for all residents in her diverse district. Gay Donnell Willis discussed Preston Center, growing the city’s tax base, her opponent revealing her tax liens and improving city services in an interview with FOX4. Willis, 56, has served on the bond committees for the City of Dallas and Dallas ISD and as President/CEO of Turtle Creek Conservancy.