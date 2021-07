A family of three -- a mother, father and their teenage son -- have all tragically died in an early morning house fire that enveloped their home, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, June 21, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania -- about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia -- when a fire swept through the family's home and a neighbor who noticed the blaze alerted a police officer who happened to be in the area at the time, according to ABC News' Philadelphia station WPVI.