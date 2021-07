When Greece reopened its borders to international travellers in May, Meliá announced at the international tourism trade fair FITUR its debut in the Greek islands with the addition of three hotels in Crete and Rhodes, in cooperation with the hotel company Zeus Hotels Greece, helping to consolidate its leadership in the Mediterranean. As bookings to the safest holiday destinations in Europe begin to grow, the Cosmopolitan Hotel Affiliated by Meliá is already up to full speed on the island of Rhodes, where the Greek government has prioritised the vaccination of the local population to provide a safer environment for the arrival of tourists.