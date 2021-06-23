Essential Books: 7 Enduring Works of Art Criticism

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. “Architecture is reaching out for the truth.” So said Louis Kahn, one of the field’s admitted masters, and while you could quibble with him—all art reaches out for the truth, after all—it is the case that no cultural expression shapes daily life like architecture. Its presence is unavoidable since we constantly interact with buildings (including our homes). We enter them, pass by them, admire them and even ignore them, which only proves how emmeshed they are with our environment. The best buildings usually avoid the latter reaction because they force us to consider new and often revolutionary notions about structure and the space it encloses. And of course, no other discipline projects political power—and outlasts whatever regime is attached to it—like architecture. It’s fairer so say, then, that if architecture reaches out for the truth, it does so in many ways, as you’ll see in our recommendations for books on the subject. (Prices and availability current at time of publication.)