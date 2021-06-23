Do pacific mistakes in pronunciation drive you mad? Probly…

My old low-life friend Jeffrey Bernard first made enough money to buy spirits instead of beer when he got a backstage job in 1958 on Expresso Bongo, later a hit film for Cliff Richard. Jeff was a stickler for language, becoming a fine writer before the spirits killed him, and he’d be amused by the wrath with which the mispronunciation expresso for espresso is greeted today. It is the third most ire-inducing mispronunciation there is, according to a new study of 2,000 adults, following pacifically (instead of specifically) and probly (probably, to most of us), which secured the top spots.