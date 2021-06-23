Cancel
Spears to break her silence in court on conservatorship

MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears will break her silence about the order that has controlled her money, her career, and virtually her every move for 13 years. NBC's Erin McLaughlin and ACLU Staff Attorney Zoe Brennan-Krohn join Geoff Bennett with more.

Geoff Bennett
Britney Spears
#Conservatorship #Nbc
Fox News
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
The Week
The Week

Kevin Federline supports Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Following Britney Spears' bombshell court testimony, Kevin Federline, too, is expressing support. A divorce attorney for Federline, Spears' ex-husband with whom she has two children, told People on Tuesday that he "supports" her in challenging the conservatorship she's been under since 2008. This comes after the pop star's stunning testimony last week, in which she asked for the end of the conservatorship and described it as "abusive."
MSNBC

Bill Cosby accuser on overturned conviction: ‘It's a gut punch’

Bill Cosby’s release after the overturning of his conviction is called a ‘gut punch’ by Bill Cosby accuser Heidi Thomas. Thomas also shares the details of her allegations against Cosby. MSNBC Legal Analyst Kristen Gibbons Feden, a former prosecutor, also joins The ReidOut with her perspective on these developments.
Essence

Tabitha Brown Responds To Wendy Williams' Criticism Of Her Retiring Her Husband With Love — And A Prayer

The actress and influencer prayed that Wendy and other critics of her retiring her husband would find the type of love that would help them understand why she's doing it. If there’s one thing you can’t take from Tabitha Brown, it’s her magnetic smile. She kept it on as she responded to Wendy Williams, and a host of other critics online, who have a lot to say about her decision to retire her husband from the LAPD.
MSNBC

Bill Cosby's out of jail. That doesn't make him innocent.

Bill Cosby was America’s dad. Then he was a sexual predator convicted of felony assault. Now he’s a free man. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Cosby’s 2018 conviction for three counts of aggravated indecent assault against his former mentee, Andrea Constand. The court held that Cosby, who has been publicly accused of rape, assault or sexual misconduct by approximately 60 women, was denied a fair trial in 2018, due to a nonprosecution agreement that was made by a former district attorney in 2005, when Constand first came forward with her allegations. Cosby celebrated the release as vindication. He has never admitted he did anything wrong. But there’s innocence in the eyes of the law, and then there’s innocence.
TODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
HuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears explodes at paparazzi and fans for “embarrassing” her during her recent vacation

Britney Spears you’re setting some ground rules as you try to enjoy your island getaway. On Tuesday, June 29, the embattled 39-year-old pop star shared a message to both fans and paparazzi, in response to the interactions she apparently had during her current trip to Maui, which she undertook after her court appearance. last week to discuss his guardianship.
talesbuzz.com

‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen wanted for arrest

Maybe he’ll catch himself. “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen has a warrant out for his arrest after skipping court in Michigan on Thursday, a report said. Hansen was supposed to appear in a Shiawassee County courtroom in connection to a sting operation he assisted authorities with that led to the October 2020 arrests of three men who sought to meet up with underage girls, NBC 25 reported.