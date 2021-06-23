Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs schools among COVID relief fund recipients

By O. Kay Henderson--Radio Iowa
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is using $30 million in federal pandemic relief money on three school-related initiatives. Twenty million will be used for a new Iowa Center for School Mental Health at the University of Iowa to help train current and future Iowa teachers. Iowa Department of Education director Ann Lebo said over the past year, many schools saw increasing levels of anxiety and depression among their students.

