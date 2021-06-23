The 10 Best (And 5 Worst) Cars in the Fast and Furious Franchise, According to Car Writers

The Fast and the Furious series has gotten really complicated over the years, so it's time once again to chart the Fast timeline in chronological order, from 2001's The Fast and the Furious all the way through the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off and the most recent entry in the main series, the Fate of the Furious from 2017... which of course leads into the latest movie, Fast and the Furious 9, a.k.a. Fast 9, a.k.a. F9! Watch our Fast and the Furious timeline for the chronological story of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner, who first met in that adventure as unlikely allies who would go on to form... a family. A Fast Family! From there the series went off in a few odd directions, with the Diesel-less 2 Fast 2 Furious and the Walker-less The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift before the brothers were reunited eight years after the original for 2009's Fast & Furious. Of course, for every Fast race or Furious car, the series has taken increasingly wacky -- and beloved -- twists and turns as Dom and Brian went international and became much more than just car-racing enthusiasts who also happened to have side gigs as relatively smalltime crooks or cops. So dive into the story so far of the Fast gang in this Fast and the Furious timeline in chronological order, 2021 edition!