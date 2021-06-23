Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The 10 Best (And 5 Worst) Cars in the Fast and Furious Franchise, According to Car Writers

By Benjamin Hunting
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fast and Furious series is filled with dozens of drool-worthy cars, ranging from DIY home-built street racers to million-dollar exotics to jet-powered Dodge Chargers. That being said, just because a car is cool doesn’t make it something you’d actually want to drive. With the latest installment right on the...

www.chron.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#New Cars#Fast Furious#Used Cars#Classic Car#Dodge Chargers#Fatf#Universal#Veilside#Tokyo Drift#Autotrader#Asian#S2000#Chevrolet#American#The Monte Carlo#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Honda
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Volkswagen
Place
Dubai
News Break
Cars
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Paul Walker & Vin Diesel Promised Each Other Before He Died

Paul Walker was a huge part of the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor played Brian O'Conner for the first seven films in the series, up until his untimely death in 2013. Walker and his co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise, became close friends as they worked on the movies together—so close, in fact, that Diesel is the godfather of Walker's only daughter, Meadow Walker. Since his friend and co-star died in a car accident, Diesel has ensured that Walker's memory lives on, both on screen and off. In the films, Walker makes posthumous appearances and Diesel even named his youngest daughter Pauline Sinclair in his friend's honor. Recently, Diesel revealed a promise he and Walker made to each other years ago that he plans to stick to. Read on to find out one more way Diesel is honoring Walker.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Check Out The Coolest Cars in The New Fast & Furious Franchise Movie 'F9'

The ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, "F9" opens in the U.S. on June 25, 2021. A cast of familiar characters returns to the silver screen starring alongside a roster of exotic, American muscle, Japanese import, military armored, classic and custom-built specialty cars. They join off-road ATVs, motorbikes, military trucks and high-end performance vehicles on camera.
MoviesIGN

The Fast and the Furious Timeline in Chronological Order (2021 Edition)

The Fast and the Furious series has gotten really complicated over the years, so it's time once again to chart the Fast timeline in chronological order, from 2001's The Fast and the Furious all the way through the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off and the most recent entry in the main series, the Fate of the Furious from 2017... which of course leads into the latest movie, Fast and the Furious 9, a.k.a. Fast 9, a.k.a. F9! Watch our Fast and the Furious timeline for the chronological story of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner, who first met in that adventure as unlikely allies who would go on to form... a family. A Fast Family! From there the series went off in a few odd directions, with the Diesel-less 2 Fast 2 Furious and the Walker-less The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift before the brothers were reunited eight years after the original for 2009's Fast & Furious. Of course, for every Fast race or Furious car, the series has taken increasingly wacky -- and beloved -- twists and turns as Dom and Brian went international and became much more than just car-racing enthusiasts who also happened to have side gigs as relatively smalltime crooks or cops. So dive into the story so far of the Fast gang in this Fast and the Furious timeline in chronological order, 2021 edition!
MoviesNew Haven Register

'F9' Star Jordana Brewster on the 'Fast and Furious' Car She Wishes She'd Driven

To get revved up for “F9,” Variety asked Jordana Brewster, who stars as Mia in the high-speed franchise, looks back on some of her fondest memories behind the wheel. In addition to Dom’s (Vin Diesel) iconic Dodge Charger and Brian’s (Paul Walker) Nissan Skyline, Brewster names her favorite cars from the “Fast & Furious” movies.
MoviesWashington Post

The ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise ranked, from worst to best

The “Fast and Furious” saga shouldn’t exist. Or maybe it’s the only movie franchise that should exist, since it understands what America’s dumb, lovable heart wants: fast cars, macho hunks driving those fast cars, and hunks driving those fast cars as high-speed weapons in a battle to protect all that is good and holy in this world: family.
MoviesMotorTrend Magazine

Fast 9 Is Here: The Deep Impact of the Fast & Furious Franchise on Car Culture

Maybe you love the Fast & Furious moves, or perhaps you've never forgiven them for that reference to the "MoTeC exhaust"—but either way, it's impossible to deny the impact the movies have had on society and car culture. With 10 films, including this year's Fast 9, Fast & Furious is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood history. It's been 20 years since Brian O'Conner moseyed into Toretto's Market and Café for a tuna on white with no crust, and the car world has never quite been the same.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fast and Furious auctioned Paul Walker’s car: it was very expensive!

It was revealed that the famous car that Paul Walker drove in Fast and Furious was up for auction. Find out for how much money!. During the Fast and Furious saga, fans had the opportunity to see incredible and mind-blowing cars go by on the big screen. The truth is that few survived the strong action scenes; however, there are some cars that are unforgettable. One of them is the orange Toyota Supra that Paul Walker drove in the first tape of the franchise.
Moviesgoombastomp.com

A Eulogy for The Fast and The Furious (2001)

The Fast and The Furious Franchise: 20 Years Later. I saw The Fast and The Furious with friends at the now long-gone crappier-of-the-two cinemas in my Massachusetts suburb. We mostly did whatever we could to avoid that theater – there was a comparatively smaller chance of running into other friends or girls there, the screens were small, and the popcorn was stale – which is to say, I can’t readily remember why we were seeing The Fast and The Furious instead of something else at the nice theater, except that it was probably a matter of convenience, most likely based on when my buddy’s parents could give us a ride.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

No One Stays Dead Forever: Justin Lin Teases Return of Paul Walker's Character in Fast 10 & 11

The Fast and The Furious saga has played fast and loose with bringing back dead character. Both Letty and Han have both been brought back from the beyond after dying on screen. But bringing back someone that died in real life is another story. Director Justin Lin has recently teased that there's a possibility he'd bring back Paul Walker's character of Brian O'Conner for the final two films if they can recreate him on screen. While most of us might think it's tasteless in some form or another, we are completely expecting them to do so. In the crazy world of these movies, no one stays dead forever. With certain characters appearing from nowhere and teases in F9, it would be no doubt that Lin will do his best to bring Walker back digitally for the final two films.
MoviesPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

‘Fast & Furious’ Is the Most Pro Wrestling Movie Franchise

For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Fast & Furious movie that doesn’t star Dwayne Johnson. Starting with 2011’s Fast Five, Johnson’s Luke Hobbs essentially became the saga’s secondary hero as Agent Luke Hobbs, a DSS agent who first pursues Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto around the globe then eventually teams with him to stop even more dangerous criminals. Although Johnson became a key part of revitalizing the Fast franchise in its middle years, he also apparently squabbled with Diesel, and rumors of their sour relationship have proliferated for years.
CarsRoad & Track

The Fast & Furious Car Boss Explains Every Ridiculous Vehicle in F9

Dennis McCarthy's official credit on F9: The Fast Saga is "Picture Car Coordinator," but his job is way more than that. He's the car guy whose automotive tastes have powered the most dominant blockbuster car-movie franchise in history. McCarthy has been involved with the Fast franchise since Tokyo Drift, but his wide-ranging movie credits include everything from big-ticket Marvel projects to Damien Chazelle's Oscar-nominated musical La La Land. For F9, he again took up the responsibility of finding, casting, and preparing the vast majority of the hero cars seen in the film.
Moviestopgear.com

Fast and Furious 9: the secrets behind the cars

A new movie about explosions and family and the sheer slack-jawed class of the E38 BMW 7 Series is out now. It is called Fast and Furious 9, and… actually, sorry, the E38 is only in it for a minute or so. But still. Fast and Furious 9. A fireball...
MoviesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Fast & Furious Director Hints At Paul Walker Comeback

It started off as a simple story of an undercover cop infiltrating an underground racing scene with criminal ties. It has now ended up in space, and next up, the team behind the famous Fast & Furious movie franchise wants to revive it's most celebrated character. Are they going for a Walking Dead meets car racing angle? No. They are bringing Paul Walker back from the dead.
Carshypebeast.com

SpeedKore Re-Creates Vin Diesel's 1968 Dodge Charger in 'F9'

No stranger to Dodge Chargers, American auto performance workshop SpeedKore has now re-created the very 1968 muscle car driven by Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto in the latest Fast & Furious installment F9. Aptly dubbed the Hellacious F9, the new build is an exact replica of the Charger seen on screen,...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Helen Mirren is up for kissing Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10

Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel sitting in a tree... Let's just say their Fast & Furious characters had a whole lot of chemistry in that car scene in Fast 9. The Oscar-winning actress, who plays criminal mastermind Magdalene Shaw in the films, finally got to get behind the wheel of a fast car and take Dominic Toretto (Diesel) for a spin down the London Mall.