Some proteins in the body ensure that genes are turned on and off at the correct times. For example, the transcription factor protein Pdx1 (pancreatic and duodenal homeobox 1) turns on the gene that codes for insulin, and the protein SPOP (speckle-type POZ protein) in turn binds to Pdx1 so that the body doesn't make too much insulin. But it's unclear how SPOP binds to Pdx1. Understanding where SPOP binds may help researchers predict what predisposes individuals to developing diabetes and clarify how SPOP regulates other important proteins. In a recent study, a team of researchers from Penn State and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital imaged the proteins and determined just how this important interaction occurs.