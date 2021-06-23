Apostolos Dimou

Demand is high for the annual business highlight of the international travel industry. In March 2022 ITB Berlin – The World’s Leading Travel Trade Show® – is planning an in-person edition of the event whose success story spans more than 50 years – to which virtual elements will be added. As part of a three-phase trade show concept, the run-up will consist mainly of matchmaking and appointments. During the actual event ITB Berlin will provide a platform for business, networking, content and dialogue, and with its physical and hybrid trade show stands will create a setting for successful participation in the event. After ITB Berlin, over a period of one to two days the virtual Business Days will round off the concept with virtual appointments and livestreams.