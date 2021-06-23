Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Apostolos Dimou

hospitalitynet.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the south of Mahé island and nestled into the hillside overlooking Petite Anse bay, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles welcomes Apostolos Dimou as its new Executive Chef. Following his tenure of five years with Four Seasons Hotel Beirut, Dimou joins the property with a vast experience in managing fast-paced...

www.hospitalitynet.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Journey#Four Seasons Hotel Beirut#Professional Education#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Dubai
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Related
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Meliá Hotels International Opens Its First Hotel In Rhodes: The Cosmopolitan Hotel Affiliated By Meliá

When Greece reopened its borders to international travellers in May, Meliá announced at the international tourism trade fair FITUR its debut in the Greek islands with the addition of three hotels in Crete and Rhodes, in cooperation with the hotel company Zeus Hotels Greece, helping to consolidate its leadership in the Mediterranean. As bookings to the safest holiday destinations in Europe begin to grow, the Cosmopolitan Hotel Affiliated by Meliá is already up to full speed on the island of Rhodes, where the Greek government has prioritised the vaccination of the local population to provide a safer environment for the arrival of tourists.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group Looks Back On 33 New Hotel Signings To Date In 2021 Across EMEA And Plans 30 Openings This Year

Radisson Hotel Group welcomes back guests this summer with exciting new hotel openings and new property signings, as the Group is ready for the rebound of holiday and business travel. With over 90% of the Group’s hotels across EMEA open again, Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to welcome its business and leisure guests with flexibility and safety top of mind.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin - Week Ending 2 July 2021

LaSalle acquires the NH Collection Gran Hotel Calderon in Barcelona. LaSalle has acquired the 225-room NH Collection Gran Hotel Calderon, located in a prime central location on Ramblas Catalunya in Barcelona, from NH Group SA, for €125.5 million (€558,000 per room). The asset was acquired on behalf of Encore+, LaSalle’s flagship pan-European fund. NH will continue to operate the hotel under a 20-year lease agreement, with two further twenty-year renewal options. The turnover-based lease will include a minimum guaranteed rent that represents 4.14% yield on the stabilised fixed rent from the third year onwards, following a post-Covid build-up in the first two years. The hotel underwent an €11 million renovation that was completed in 2017.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Desislav Gospodinov

Desislav Gospodinov has been appointed as Group Director of Sales & Marketing (GDOSM) for Lily Hotels' two award-winning luxury resorts, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, and Lily Beach Resort & Spa. He brings with him more than 10 years of sales management experience and an international record to match it, spanning across Europe and Asia.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Marks First Property In Koh Samui, Thailand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, the first Hyatt hotel on Thailand's southern resort island. Located in the vibrant area of North Chaweng, eight minutes from the airport, the 140-room resort is built around more than 600 protected Yang Na and coconut trees, offering guests a private retreat nestled within the lush embrace of nature, with direct access to a semi-private beach.
UEFAhospitalitynet.org

Crowds Return For Euros Tournament, But Hotels Report Fewer Bookings Than Normal

The UEFA European Soccer Championships, better known as the Euros, is the first major crowed-attended, international event to be staged across Europe as the continent emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous pandemic restrictions remain in place across Europe, including strict quarantine procedures, that make it difficult for the cross-border travel...
Beauty & Fashionhospitalitynet.org

The New Four Seasons Hotel Milano: Milan’s Iconic Hotel Reopens

After a six-month renovation Four Seasons Hotel Milan o has reopened in the heart of Milan's fashion district, unveiling contemporary interiors conceived by designer and architect Patricia Urquiola. Situated in a former 15th century convent, Four Seasons Hotel Milano first opened its doors in 1993. At the time it was...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

ITB Berlin 2022: Focus on the restart and recovery

Demand is high for the annual business highlight of the international travel industry. In March 2022 ITB Berlin – The World’s Leading Travel Trade Show® – is planning an in-person edition of the event whose success story spans more than 50 years – to which virtual elements will be added. As part of a three-phase trade show concept, the run-up will consist mainly of matchmaking and appointments. During the actual event ITB Berlin will provide a platform for business, networking, content and dialogue, and with its physical and hybrid trade show stands will create a setting for successful participation in the event. After ITB Berlin, over a period of one to two days the virtual Business Days will round off the concept with virtual appointments and livestreams.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Lindos Grand Resort & Spa Officially Opens

Rhodes' most stylish adults-only resort Lindos Grand Resort & Spa will officially opened on 3rd July 2021, just moments from Lindos old town. A haven of relaxation and indulgence, this new hideaway comprises 189 sleek, sophisticated and contemporary rooms with lavish amenities - many with panoramic sea views and swim-up private infinity pools - as well as an array of fine-dining options and the brand new tranquil Evridiki spa.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 2 July 2021

Queensland Resort Dunk Island Acquired at AUD20 Million in Australia. Australia-based Upsense Media Capital has announced their AUD20 million acquisition of the freehold Dunk Island. Situated in the outskirts of Queensland, the island was previously a tourism icon in Queensland and is divided into three areas: A national park, a freehold-developmental region, and a council-owned area that is used for camping. The freehold area once featured the Dunk Island Resort, a 160-key upscale family resort that featured multiple restaurants, a tennis court, a golf course, and a day spa. Other leftover facilities on the island include a mainland power connection grid, perpetual water supply systems, extensive utility infrastructure, and a commercial-ready sealed airstrip. Upsense Media Capital Managing General Partner, Mark Spillane, mentioned that he is looking forward to working with the local community, regional and state government, and other key stakeholders in developing Dunk Island into a sustainable and iconic Australian asset.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

How to travel responsibly and sustainably in 2021

2021 is a new year that brings with it new hope – for health, social interactions, economic recovery and thankfully, tourism. With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, globe-trotters and travel aficionados alike have been pining for their next big trip – eager to travel responsibly and sustainably - wherever, and whenever that may be.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Bodrum designed by SAOTA

Designed by South African architecture studio SAOTA, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Bodrum is the first stand-alone branded residences for Marriott International in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. Set on a 126,000 sqm private peninsula, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Bodrum is in Yalıkavak, a coastal resort town of Bodrum surrounded by the Aegean Sea.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hampton By Hilton Marjan Island Opens In Ras Al Khaimah

Yesterday, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island opened its doors to guests, marking the debut of Hampton by Hilton in Ras Al Khaimah. Located on a 750-metre beach, the hotel features incredible sea and island views - and throughout their stay, travellers can look forward to experiencing the brand's award-winning friendly, thoughtful service and inclusive hot breakfast.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

HVS Monday Musings: Sri Lanka Tourism – The Post-war Growth Story

The island nation of Sri Lanka has emerged as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in South Asia since the three-decade-long civil war in the country ended in 2009. The country, popularly known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean due to its rich natural beauty and cultural heritage, offers tourists a plethora of experiences with multiple attractions ranging from pristine beaches, beautiful rainforests, tea plantations, wildlife parks, to historical sites, ancient ruins, temples and even casinos. The country’s tourism sector bounced back immediately after the war, becoming the key economic driver in post-war Sri Lanka.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Dusit Thani Maldives appoints new CSR manager – Federico Catalioto

MUDHDHOO ISLAND – Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has appointed sustainability specialist Mr Federico Catalioto as the resort’s new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Manager. Mr Catalioto, an Italian national, has extensive experience in leading CSR initiatives for hotels and resorts focusing on holistic sustainability. After earning his double bachelor’s degrees in Hospitality Management from world-renowned hospitality institutes Glion and Les Roches in Switzerland, Mr Catalioto began his career in the Sales and Marketing department of Marriott International.
Lifestyleboardingarea.com

Hol dir im Sommer 1.000 Bonuspunkte bei Radisson Rewards

Radisson Rewards gibt im Sommer 1.000 Bonuspunkte aus. “Book at any of our hotels and resorts and earn 1,000 bonus points per night of stay. And since we know that you want the summer to last as long as possible, you can accumulate up to a maximum of 100,000 bonus points.”
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Frozen Bakery Market Is Booming Worldwide | Cargill, Aryzta, Europastry

The Latest survey report on Global Frozen Bakery Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Frozen Bakery segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Flowers Foods Inc., Bridgford Foods Corporation, Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Aryzta AG, Europastry S.A., Lantmännen Unibake, Conagra Brands, Inc., Grupo Bimbo, Bakers Circle, Incorporated, NutriXo & General Mills Inc..

Comments / 0

Community Policy