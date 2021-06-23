True Britishness is laughing at the ‘One Britain, One Nation’ song, not singing it

When I was 15 and hormone-fuelled rebellion burnt furiously in my soul, the average school day with its litany of rules seemed unendurable. However, one thought kept me going: at least no one made me start every day standing to attention at my desk, while belting out the national anthem. I’d learnt it was normal for American kids to sing the Star-Spangled Banner and the notion had brought me out in hives. Not because I was lacking in patriotic fervour (friends can attest that I’ve waved a Union Jack amid the crowds for pretty much every Royal wedding since Princess Anne’s) but because I felt enforced fealty goes against the national grain.