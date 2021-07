Buc-ee’s is expanding all over the South, and planning its biggest location yet. The Texas-based, Texas-sized chain will build a new Buc-ee’s in Sevierville, Tenn. that, when completed, will be the world’s largest convenience store, with 74,000-square-feet. That will break the record held by the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels, Texas, at 66,335 square feet.