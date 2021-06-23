Cancel
Youtube

The Morning Update Show — 6/23/21

By Editor
southseattleemerald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morning Update Show — hosted by Trae Holiday and The Big O (Omari Salisbury) — is the only weekday news and information livestream that delivers culturally relevant content to the Pacific Northwest’s urban audience. Omari and Trae analyze the day’s local and national headlines as well as melanin magic in our community. Watch live every weekday at 11 a.m. on any of the following channels, hosted by Converge Media: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Periscope, and whereweconverge.com.

southseattleemerald.com
#Trae Holiday#Converge Media Youtube#Whereweconverge Com#Kbcs Live#Bipoc#Rainmaker Family
