Alabama has some work to do when it comes to taking care of children. A KIDS COUNT study done in 2019 places Alabama at 47th overall out of 50 in the US. This study looks at the wellbeing of children in five areas: education, financial wellbeing, family & community, health, and overall wellbeing. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama was moving towards the right direction. Officials say the Yellowhammer state was not keeping up with others across the country.