It kind of goes without saying that any spouse of a guy who would turn the family Kia into another version of Ecto-1 has to be a little supportive, but thankfully for Stephen Wittmaak, his wife understands and despite not being a member of the Lost Spirits Division that her husband belongs to, she’s very supportive. There are bound to be people who would think that this is pretty silly and not as mature in the least, but the fact is that Stephen and his family have contributed to and been a part of making people smile in various ways as they’ve driven around in their own Ecto-1, which has plenty of interesting features that make it more than a little impressive when on the road. From just driving around the neighborhood to being a big part of fundraisers to comic conventions this rig has been around, and it’s been able to make people smile wherever it goes. It’s true that this kind of thing isn’t what some folks might think of as the norm, but it’s become a part of the Wittmaak family and at this point a means of joy for a lot of people in their area.