Grand Central trophy property available for sale or lease

This incredible commercial space is right in the middle of all that Central Avenue has to offer. This property has 71 feet of store frontage and multiple picture windows facing Central Avenue, in the heart of the Grand Central District. The charming structure, built in 1925, consists of more than 4,900 square feet of interior space as well as 1,000 square feet of outside patio. A single tenant currently occupies the space, but according to listing agent Doug Studer of Vector Commercial Real Estate, it would be best utilized as a multi-tenant retail investment. The building is adaptable to a multitude of uses, but the real draw is the bustle of the ever-growing Central Avenue corridor, which continues to expand west.