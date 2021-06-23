Cancel
TV Series

'Sexy Beasts' Is Coming To Netflix, And We Have ... Questions

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 8 days ago
Sometimes, a trailer drops that instantly catches the attention of one's Twitter feed, and I started seeing discussions of Sexy Beasts as soon as Netflix put the spot out there. And that makes sense, since it opens with a scene where a woman wearing a panda head talks to a man made up to look like a bull with Carrot Top's hair.

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

We are Alabama Public Radio

