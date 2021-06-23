Cancel
Angelina Jolie Shares Struggle With Daughter Zahara's Post-Surgery Care Because of Her Race

KTVB
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie is opening up about how a major blind spot in the medical field has impacted her children. In a recent article for Time, the 46-year-old actress interviews Malone Mukwende, a medical student who's on a mission to teach other doctor hopefuls how conditions and diseases can be present in non-white patients.

www.ktvb.com
