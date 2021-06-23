Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska’s ‘Children of Smithfield’ group earns prestigious national award

By Michael Shively
News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA — A Nebraska group fighting for the rights of meatpacking workers is being honored with a national award. The National Education Association will honor Children of Smithfield, a Facebook group, with the César Chávez Acción y Compromiso HCR Award during a virtual ceremony next week. Lincoln teacher Maira Mendez-Rodriguez helped form the group last spring. COVID-19 cases were spiking at packing plants and she worried about her parents' safety at Smithfield Foods in Crete.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Crete, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithfield Foods#Children Of Smithfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related