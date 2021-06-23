Cancel
Protests

Exclusive: Batley free speech rally banned by town's Labour council

By Tony Diver,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

A free speech rally planned in advance of the Batley and Spen by-election has been banned by the town’s Labour-held council after officials said it was not Covid-secure. Organisers of the rally, which intended to debate the controversial use of a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed in a local school earlier this year, were told their outdoor event could not go ahead because it had not been assessed by the council’s “Safety Advisory Group”.

