Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Migrant children face alarming conditions in US shelter: BBC investigation

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Be7u_0adHa7Bn00
© Getty Images

Migrant children are living in "heartbreaking" conditions at a tent camp on the grounds of Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, Texas, according to a BBC investigation published Tuesday.

Facility staff and children who spoke to the BBC described COVID-19 and lice outbreaks, allegations of sexual abuse, a clothing shortage, and a report of a child who claimed he received uncooked meat.

According to the news outlet, there are at least 12 tents at the Fort Bliss camp, and some have as many as hundreds of children in them at a time.

"Hundreds of children have tested positive for Covid," one employee told the BBC, which reported that flu and strep throat outbreaks have also occurred at the camp.

Another employee told the BBC that lice was “rampant.”

“And one of the major shortages has been lice kits,” the employee said.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) would not allow the BBC into the camp but told the news outlet in a statement that it’s "providing required standards of care for children such as clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry, educational and recreational activities, and access to medical services."

An HHS spokesperson later issued a statement saying: “We take our humanitarian mission and the well-being of children in our care seriously. HHS has taken action to improve the conditions at Fort Bliss and at all Emergency Influx Sites."

"Children are receiving nutritionally-appropriate meals and there are now over 50 mental health professionals on site at Fort Bliss and counselors at all other emergency influx sites,” the spokesperson added.

Vice President Harris is scheduled to visit the border on Friday with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . In March, the number of unaccompanied children spiked to 19,000 but receded to 14,000 in May.

Updated at 7:08 p.m.

Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

255K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Homeland Security#Mental Health#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
BBC
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The US must adopt child welfare strategies for unaccompanied minors

Since January 2021, more than 65,000 unaccompanied children have arrived at the U.S./Mexico border seeking refuge from violence, natural disaster, food insecurity, and poverty in Central America and other struggling countries, creating what many are calling a “crisis.” But as experts in child welfare and immigration, we view this not as a crisis but a failure of our government to welcome children with compassion, or at the very least with consideration of the best interest principles that drive our U.S. domestic child welfare system.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S. to close four emergency facilities for migrant children

The Biden administration will shut four emergency shelters housing record numbers of unaccompanied migrant children, as more minors arrive at the southern border, an official during a court hearing Tuesday, per AP. What's happening: The Department of Health and Human Services plans to close two shelters in Texas and stop...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

New increase in migrant children at border five months into Biden tenure

Five months into President Joe Biden's time in office, the surge of unaccompanied children coming across the southern border shows no signs of slowing. The number of children traveling to the United States’s southern border has increased over the past week, suggesting a summertime wave may be on the horizon. More than 500 children were encountered daily by Border Patrol through much of March and April. After that, the number of daily arrivals dipped below 300, but it has increased again to top 530 on June 23.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US: Big drop in migrant kids at largest emergency shelter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of migrant children housed at the Biden administration’s largest emergency shelter for those who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June, a top U.S. official said Monday, touting progress at the facility that has been criticized by child welfare advocates.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden administration to close some emergency shelters for unaccompanied migrant children

(CNN) — The Biden administration is preparing to close some emergency shelters for unaccompanied migrant children just weeks after considering expanding one of the sites. The move comes in the wake of testimonials from kids that shed light on the subpar conditions at some of the sites and that have opened up the administration to criticism from immigration advocates and attorneys.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Arrest Seven Criminal Migrants

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents arrested four gang members, two sex offenders, and a migrant previously convicted of negligent homicide. Friday afternoon, an agent from Air and Marine Operations requested assistance from the Corpus Christi Border Patrol Station (CCT), with a subject encountered at...
ImmigrationNewsweek

Abandoned 2-Year-Old Found by Immigration Agents Near Mexico Border

Mexican authorities on Monday found a boy, believed to be around 2 years old, alone by the side of the road near Veracruz, Mexico, according to a statement from the country's National Migration Institute (INM). The boy reportedly had been traveling on a truck carrying more than 100 migrants before...
Posted by
Newsweek

These Four States are Sending Law Enforcement to the Mexico Border Amid Surge in Migration

Amid the surge in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, at least four states have recently pledged to send their own law enforcement officers to assist at the border. Florida became the latest state to join the effort, announcing Friday it would send 50 police officers to Texas. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that "America's border security crisis impacts every state and every American."
Hidalgo County, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

RGV Agents Arrest 47 Migrants In Two Failed Smuggling Events

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrest 45 migrants in a Sullivan City, Texas, stash house and disrupt a migrant smuggling attempt with Hidalgo County Constables. Yesterday morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents responded to an Hidalgo County constable’s request for assistance on a vehicle...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Off-duty Border Patrol agent encounters armed smugglers while fishing with family

An off-duty Border Patrol agent encountered a group of armed smugglers while he fished with his family in Laredo, Texas, on Tuesday. The unnamed law enforcement official was with relatives along the banks of a river near Lago del Rio when three individuals, who identified themselves as “Federales,” pointed firearms at him and his family before returning to Mexico, Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday. Neither the agent nor his relatives were injured during the incident.