Red Cross warns Washingtonians to prepare for wildfires ahead of scorching hot weekend

WASHINGTON STATE -- Red Cross officials are urging Washingtonians to prepare for wildfires as extreme heat is expected throughout the weekend. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work and your community’s emergency plans. Plan multiple routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs as required and make plans for pets. If you already have an emergency plan, talk about it again with family members so everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs.