Fly Invasion

This isn’t a 365 Days of Texas True Crime but don’t worry, we’re still going to have one today. I just ran across a story on yourbasin.com and I was like OMG SAME! In the last couple of weeks or more our house has been overran with flies and little gnats. I bought one of those electric buzz zapping tennis rachet looking things last week but it came from a dollar store so you get what you pay for and it’s already not working. To be honest it didn’t really work that well in the first place. Anyway, bugs of all kinds will seek to move indoors to find water around this time of year and bugs are GROSS, just my opinion, so let’s keep them out if we can Mkay? While there are plenty of companies you can call to come spray (and if the problem get’s too bad you should) there are also some easy things you can do on your own.