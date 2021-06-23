Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Fly Invasion

By Tawny The Rock Chick
Posted by 
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This isn’t a 365 Days of Texas True Crime but don’t worry, we’re still going to have one today. I just ran across a story on yourbasin.com and I was like OMG SAME! In the last couple of weeks or more our house has been overran with flies and little gnats. I bought one of those electric buzz zapping tennis rachet looking things last week but it came from a dollar store so you get what you pay for and it’s already not working. To be honest it didn’t really work that well in the first place. Anyway, bugs of all kinds will seek to move indoors to find water around this time of year and bugs are GROSS, just my opinion, so let’s keep them out if we can Mkay? While there are plenty of companies you can call to come spray (and if the problem get’s too bad you should) there are also some easy things you can do on your own.

kbat.com
Community Policy
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
549
Followers
224
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Apple Cider Vinegar#The Flies#Mosquito Net#Zappers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Oneida, NYRomesentinel.com

DEC responds to gypsy moth invasion

Areas across the state are in the midst of a gypsy moth caterpillar outbreak. The hardest hit areas are dotted from Western New York to the Adirondacks, and especially clustering around the shores of Oneida Lake. Concerned citizens have contacted the New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) to report...
AnimalsFox 19

Cicada invasion ending but eggs will hatch soon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The adult cicadas are dying off, but soon the eggs will begin to hatch, and the tiny babies will go back into the ground for 17 years. “We are in the death throes of the adults right now,” explains Dr. Gene Kritsky. “The cicadas are dying in big numbers. I think I was looking around the woods here today I could probably find half a dozen adults.”
AnimalsNorth Country Public Radio

6/29/21: The caterpillar invasion

Critters commonly known as "gypsy moth" caterpillars are munching their way through trees and whole forests across the North Country and the Northeast. We learn about this icky outbreak. Also: The GOP rallies behind Lee Zeldin for Governor next year, but other Republicans are still in the race.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s “Floating Worm” Invasion

Last weekend I was wandering around Siggelkow Park, next to the Wapsipinicon River in Black Hawk County (north of Dunkerton), when I stumbled into what I thought were spider webs. I quickly realized that it was NOT a spider web, it was thousands of inchworms working their way from the trees to the ground.
Herndon, VAPosted by
WBIR

The cicada invasion will come to a stinky end

HERNDON, Va. — A leading insect researcher said Friday that the great cicada invasion of 2021 is now about over. But the after effects have just begun, said Dr. Gene Kritsky, dean of Mt. St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio. "The females have laid eggs and surely if that happens...
AnimalsLifehacker

How and When to Clean Your (Probably) Disgusting Bird Feeder

Bird feeders can be a tranquil and welcoming environment for birds—unless they’re not properly cared for. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, bird feeders spread diseases like salmonellosis, trichomoniasis, pigeon paramyxovirus, and avian pox. In other cases, old wet seeds can grow mold and mildew, harming the birds who feed on them. All of these circumstances are life-threatening to birds, so keeping your feeder clean is an important part of the process.
Oregon Stateoregonstate.edu

Invasive jumping worms leap into Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jumping worms, a not-so-nice pest that arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils, have vaulted into gardens and nurseries up and down the Willamette Valley corridor. Unlike beneficial earthworms and nightcrawlers that burrow deep tunnels...
AgricultureArkansas Online

Class to remove invasive privet

Every now and again, the constant gardener is going to come across a plant that just doesn't quite belong. Invasive plants, from kudzu to Chinese privet, are the bane of nearly every landscape, yard and garden in the Natural State -- or at least, they're giving it their best shot.
Animalssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Mydas Flies

Commonly known as Mydas flies, the Mydidae (sometimes misspelled as Mydaidae) are a cosmopolitan family of flies. It is a small family, with about 471 species described. They are generally large in size, including the largest known fly, Gauromydas heros (syn. Mydas heros). Many of the species, in addition to their large size, are mimics of stinging hymenopterans, especially wasps. Most mydids are found in arid and semiarid regions of the world, but they are also found in other habitats.
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Time flies

The historic courthouse clock tower is getting a bit of TLC this week. Visitors to the Knox County Courthouse on Wednesday were greeted by a giant crane, one lifting workers more than a hundred feet into the air to begin cleaning and repairing of some metal work that has allowed, for years, birds to get inside and nest within the clock tower itself.
Wisconsin Statex1071.com

Invasive jumping worms spreading quickly in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When you’re out in your garden, ecologists want you to look for Amynthas, an earthworm known as jumping worms. They’re an invasive species that’s spreading quickly around Wisconsin and the U.S. They were first discovered in Wisconsin at the UW-Madison Arboretum in 2013. “We didn’t think they...
Jefferson County, WVspiritofjefferson.com

A new invasion? A nasty bug is on the loose in Jefferson County

Many residents in the area are just now starting to recover from the onslaught of the 17-year cicadas. However, an invasive insect, who can do much more harm to the environment than cicadas, has now been found in Jefferson County: the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). This destructive insect was officially...
AnimalsBangor Daily News

9 ways to repel deer flies and horse flies

Deer flies and horse flies can easily ruin an outdoor experience. They swarm, ricochet off your skin and buzz around your ears. Their bites are nearly as painful as bee stings, and they’re absolutely relentless in their pursuit. But there are a few things you can do to fight back.
GardeningNRToday.com

Ask a Master Gardener: Invasive Nandina

Question: Recently, the Master Gardener Plant Clinic received an email from someone who has an invasive plant sprouting up in her backyard. Along with sending a photo of the plant, she asked us to identify it and how to get rid of it!. Answer: The shrub invading her space is...
Fairfield County, CTsheltonherald.com

Inspecting invasive insects in Fairfield County

Have you driven on Fairfield County highways recently? You might have noticed conspicuous dead trees among the living ones. It is likely that most of these dead trees are the same species: ash. Ash trees are being selectively killed by a beetle known as the emerald ash borer, which lays...
Wildlifedoorcountydailynews.com

DNR stresses invasive species prevention

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges the public to pay close attention to the environment for Invasive Species Action Month. Invasive species are plants, animals, or diseases that are not native to Wisconsin; these species can potentially cause a lot of harm to the environment. When these species become a big problem, the DNR does take steps to try and eradicate them. However, the DNR asks that residents and people visiting do their best to prevent these invasive species from entering our environment. Tara Bergeson, the DNR Invasive Species Team Coordinator, explains how vital prevention is when dealing with these invasive species.
Jasper, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Learn to tie a fly fishing fly at the Museum

This Saturday, the Dubois County Museum will host Joe “Swampy” Schoenbachler in a fly fishing fly tying demonstration. Anyone interested in fishing is welcome to attend one of the two classes being presented at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2704 N. Newton Street in Jasper. Participants will try their...
Agricultureharrisondaily.com

Invasive plant removal field day

LITTLE ROCK — Every now and again, the constant gardener is going to come across a plant that just doesn’t quite belong. Invasive plants, from Kudzu to Chinese Privet, are the bane of nearly every landscape, yard and garden in the Natural State — or at least, they’re giving it their best shot.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.