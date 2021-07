The New Ipswich Parks and Recreation department is hosting a town-wide yard sale next Saturday, June 26, open to all in town with items to sell. Enrollment for the event closes on June 20. People can sign up online at the department’s website, and register to either set up at the town field or have their address added to the yard sale’s map. The cost to enroll is $10 for the town field option, and $5 for the latter.