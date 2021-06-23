Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

City of Tallahassee

talgov.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee Fire Department Responds to Residential Fire on Alabama Street. On Wednesday, June 23, at 11:02 a.m., the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a report of a fire at a residence within the 1200 block of Alabama Street. Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) crews were dispatched within one minute and on scene within five minutes. They arrived to find light smoke showing from the eaves of the home and performed a quick attack. The fire was knocked down within nine minutes from the time the call was received.

talgov.com
