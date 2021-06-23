Body Virginia Ruth Price passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on June 19, 2021, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 18, 1927, to Pauline Pearl Rippy Willard and Lawrence Anthony Willard, Ruth enjoyed a loving childhood and adolescence in Fort Stockton, Texas. She graduated valedictorian of her class from Fort Stockton High School in 1944. Ruth then went on to study nursing in San Angelo, Texas, where she graduated as a registered nurse in 1947.