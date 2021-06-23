Cancel
Ethiopia Vote Concludes Amid Fresh Violence in Tigray

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - Long before sunrise on June 21, 2021, Ethiopians in the capital queued to vote in the country's first election in six years. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said it would be the country's "first attempt at a free and fair election." "I came early to vote for...

Abiy Ahmed
#Famine#Election#Economy#Ethiopia Vote#Ethiopia Long#Ethiopians#Voa#Reuters News#Mekelle#Oromia#The African Union#United Nations
Ethiopia
Politics
Africa
Africamynspr.org

Ethiopia Is Facing Humanitarian Crisis Amid A Ceasefire Declaration

Ethiopia's government declared a unilateral cease-fire this week after nearly eight months of fighting in the country's north. The opposing force in that civil war, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, has recaptured the regional capital at the center of the fighting. And the group has dismissed the government's cease-fire, claiming to have crushed government forces instead. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia is worsening. The U.N. projects a third of a million people are facing famine. And a bridge that's critical to delivering food to the region has just been destroyed. Joining us to talk more about this is Samuel Getachew, a freelance journalist based in Ethiopia's capital. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
MilitaryBBC

Gen Tsadkan Gebretensae: Ethiopia's Tigray rebel mastermind

For the second time in his life, a former army general has found himself at the centre of a rebellion against the Ethiopian government in the mountainous Tigray region, writes analyst Alex de Waal. The commander of Tigrayan rebel forces, Gen Tsadkan Gebretensae, is regarded by international security analysts as...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia urges Tigray rebels to join ceasefire, hostilities persist

ADDIS ABABA, July 1 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government urged Tigrayan rebels to join a unilateral ceasefire in their conflict on Thursday as aid agencies struggled to reach hundreds of thousands of people facing famine. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the former rulers of Ethiopia's Tigray region, said on Monday...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Not backing off, Ethiopia says

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia's government said Wednesday that its military could reenter the capital of the rebellious Tigray region within weeks, calling into question the unilateral cease-fire it declared in Tigray just days ago. Ethiopia also asserted that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who had been collaborating with Ethiopian forces, had...
WorldCNN

Ethiopia's government announce ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake region's capital

(CNN) In a stunning about-turn in the devastating eight-month civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the Ethiopian government declared an immediate and unilateral ceasefire after Tigrayan troops retook the regional capital Mekelle on Monday evening. Tigrayan forces on Tuesday had not accepted the truce. The Ethiopian military has been...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US gives cautious welcome to Ethiopian govt ceasefire in Tigray

The United States on Tuesday gave a cautious welcome to the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Ethiopian government in the war-hit Tigray region, as rebel fighters seized more territory. "The Government of Ethiopia's announcement yesterday of a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region could be a positive step if it results in changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
PoliticsMetro International

Ethiopia PM says army quit Tigray as no longer ‘centre’ of conflict

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged government troops had left Tigray’s regional capital Mekelle after months of fighting, saying it was because the city was no longer the “centre of gravity for conflicts”. Another government figure said the troops could return in weeks if needed – the...
PoliticsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Eritrean forces withdraw from key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Soldiers from Eritrea have withdrawn from three key towns in Ethiopia’s Tigray region a day after Tigray fighters took control of the regional capital, Ethiopian forces retreated and Ethiopia’s government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire. The swift turn in the nearly eight-month war has left people...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Will take fight to Eritrea, Tigrayans say

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A day after retaking the capital of the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, rebel forces have indicated they have little appetite for a truce -- threatening to drag out the eight-month-long civil war that has embroiled the Horn of Africa nation. A senior member with the regional...
WorldBoston Globe

Jubilant Tigray capital greets insurgents after Ethiopian retreat

MEKELLE, Ethiopia — A column of triumphant fighters paraded into the city just after dawn on Tuesday, led by a woman in camouflage who brandished a Kalashnikov and the flag of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, while people poured onto the streets to welcome them — cheering, weeping with relief, and chanting “Victory is ours!”
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral cease-fire in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia's government declared an immediate, unilateral cease-fire Monday in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict as Tigray fighters occupied the regional capital and government soldiers retreated in a region where hundreds of thousands are suffering in the world's worst famine crisis.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Ethiopia declares ceasefire in Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian government declared a ceasefire in the conflict with its Tigray region on Monday. The ceasefire will be immediate and unilateral, according to the Associated Press. The war, which has killed thousands and caused horrible famine for the people who live there, has persisted for eight months. Ethiopia said...
Public SafetyVoice of America

3 Aid Workers Killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Friday that three of its aid workers have been found dead near their vehicle in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. “No words can truly convey all our sadness, shock and outrage against this horrific attack,” the medical charity said in a statement. “Nor can words soothe the loss and suffering of their families and loved ones, to whom we relay our deepest sympathy and condolences.” MSF said it lost contact with the staffers Thursday, and Friday morning their vehicle was found empty, and their bodies were found a few meters from it.
MilitaryMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ethiopia confirms Tigray airstrike, says fighters targeted

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s military on Thursday confirmed it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country’s Tigray region that locals say killed dozens of civilians, but the military insisted that only combatants were targeted. A spokesman, Col. Getnet Adane, told journalists that...
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

Airstrike kills dozens in Tigray region of Ethiopia

June 23 (UPI) -- An airstrike on a crowded market in northern Ethiopia on Tuesday killed at least 80 people and injured 43 others, the United Nations and witnesses said. The attack happened in Togoga, roughly 15 miles northwest of the Tigray capital of Mekelle. The explosion occurred while votes are being counted in parliamentary elections there.
PoliticsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Heavy fighting reported

Heavy fighting has broken out in several areas in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray between rebels and federal troops, reports say. The rebel Tigray Defence Force (TDF) said it had seized several towns, where witnesses have told the BBC they have seen its fighters patrolling. The federal Ethiopian army dismissed...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Ethiopia’s elections blighted by boycotts and conflict in Tigray

In October 2019 the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded its peace prize to Ethiopia’s young and personable prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation”, and in particular, for his progress in ending the conflict with neighbouring Eritrea. It seemed like a moment of extraordinary...