Travelers Championship: Notes, Odds Best Bets

If you're the kind of golf fan that loves low scores and lots of birdies, then the 2021 Travelers Championship is tailor-made for you. The Travelers Championship 2021 will be contested at TPC River Highlands, which saw Jim Furyk shoot the only round of 58 in PGA Tour history in 2016. The last three winners have all reached at least 17-under-par as golfers long off the tee take advantage of the 6,841-yard course. Five of the top 10 players in the world will be a part of the 2021 Travelers Championship field as well as two-time tournament winner Phil Mickelson.