Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Horry County, SC

Horry-Georgetown Technical College names its CSI lab in honor of the Sheriff's Foundation

By Joshua Hardee info@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorry-Georgetown Technical College dedicated its Criminal Justice CSI Lab to its partner, the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County, Tuesday morning. The CSI lab has been training students and law enforcement since 2009, and starting in 2015, the Foundation began providing financial assistance to HGTC students with a $30,000 endowment. And over time it has increased that, with the current commitment being $85,000. By the end of this year, the scholarship will total $100,000.

www.myhorrynews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Endowments#Juvenile Delinquency#Police Academy#Csi#The Sheriff S Foundation#Criminal Justice Csi Lab#Hgtc#Ncis#The Farrow System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...