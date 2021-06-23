Horry-Georgetown Technical College names its CSI lab in honor of the Sheriff's Foundation

Horry-Georgetown Technical College dedicated its Criminal Justice CSI Lab to its partner, the Sheriff’s Foundation of Horry County, Tuesday morning. The CSI lab has been training students and law enforcement since 2009, and starting in 2015, the Foundation began providing financial assistance to HGTC students with a $30,000 endowment. And over time it has increased that, with the current commitment being $85,000. By the end of this year, the scholarship will total $100,000.