Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Four PG Art Students Recognized at Carnegie Hall for National Awards

By Jim Weaver
Posted by 
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pleasant Grove High School had even more reason to celebrate this week after several of their art students have brought home the championship of a different kind. Congratulations are in order for Matthew Angier, Camrynn Parrish, Elizabeth Tye, and Alexis Snyder who were honored at this year’s virtual National Scholastic Awards Ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 9, 2021.

mymajic933.com
Community Policy
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Hall#Art#Visual Arts#Domestic Cats#Awards Ceremony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
High School
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Education
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Moscow, IDPosted by
Big Country News

University of Idaho Students Earn National Awards For Theatre Work

MOSCOW - During the virtual national Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF), two University of Idaho theatre students earned top awards and one student received a regional theatre teaching award. Junior Hannah Verdi, of Hayden, received the National KCACTF Musical Theatre Fellowship and will travel all-expenses paid to Washington,...
Musicwcsx.com

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon Set for Central Park ‘Homecoming Concert’

Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon have been announced for a “homecoming concert” in Central Park later this summer as part of New York City’s celebration of reopening following lifted coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Per The New York Times, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Springsteen, Simon and Jennifer Hudson as the first...
CelebritiesRedbook

Rock Hudson's Suave Life in Photos

In school Rock was a B-student, but his after school job working as an usher at the local movie theater was where he discovered his true dream in life... to be a movie star. Following their divorce, he traded up for a Spanish-style abode known as "The Castle" in Beverly Hills, where he lived from 1962 until his death in 1985.
Middlebury, VTsuncommunitynews.com

Middlebury student wins one of the nation's highest culinary arts awards

MIDDLEBURY | Nima Mehregan, a student enrolled at Hannaford Career Center in Middlebury, won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually from June 14-24. Mehregan was awarded the SkillsUSA Culinary Arts Gold Medal, high school level of career and technical education. "In addition to...
Theater & DanceLockport Union-Sun

CALLERI: In ‘Truman & Tennessee,’ documentary spotlight shines on famed writers

Celebrated 20th century American writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams had a lot in common. Much of their commonality is always interesting and sometimes intriguing. However, the one thing they both shared, which I thought was especially enjoyable is this: They not only loved dogs, and had dogs throughout their lives, but they were both partial to bulldogs. What a wonderful bond. Bulldogs. Sturdy and scrappy.
Hollywood, ALBelief.Net

7 Hollywood Films That Teach Christian Lessons

Some of the most successful blockbusters in Hollywood history contain Christian themes and valuable life lessons, so be sure to check these out!. When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with the humble is wisdom. At the start of Toy Story, Woody loves being Andy's favorite toy and feels threatened...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Mint Hill, Monroe Students Win National Awards At 2021 Junior Theater Festival

Last weekend, two Charlotte-area musical theater groups received national awards at a junior theater festival in Texas. Students from Spotlight Performing Arts Academy in Mint Hill won a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble award for their performance of "Seussical JR." Students from Innovation Drama Academy in Monroe won a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble award for their performance of "Legally Blonde The Musical JR.," while students Ashline Arnaud and Rachel Kivlan received a Freddie G Outstanding Student Directing and Choreography award.
Collegessandiegouniontribune.com

Yale’s drama school goes tuition free thanks to Geffen gift

Yale University has announced it is eliminating tuition for its drama students thanks to a $150 million gift from entertainment magnate David Geffen. The gift to what is being renamed the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University is believed to be the “largest on record in the history of the American theater,” the school said in a news release Wednesday.
MusicAsbury Park Press

Springsteen talks Patti Smith and the creation of 'Because the Night' on radio show

“Because the Night,” written by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith, is one of rock's greatest, and certainly most majestic, songs. Yet, Springsteen and Smith, who are both Jersey natives, took a circuitous route to the classic. The Boss talked about it Wednesday, June 30, the latest edition of his “From My Home to Yours” radio show on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio.
Alliance, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

New Exhibit at Carnegie Arts Center

Carnegie Arts Center is thrilled to announce the arrival of our new exhibit “From the Earth” in the Garwood and Skala galleries featuring two local artists. The exhibit will be on display from June 29th to August 7th. The show features Rod Clause from Gering, NE and Ray Schleyer of Alliance, NE. Rodney Clause was born in Scottsbluff NE in 1957 and remained here in the valley until the journey of formal education began in 1992. After 9 years of college and living in Colorado for several years, Clause decided to come home to continue his artwork with the opening of the “Der Topfer Gallery and Studio in Scottsbluff NE. Clause’s work is definitely not staying in the lines. Explosion of colors, textures and the combination of organic, geomantic, and abstract elements help to create a unique piece of art. Rod’s formal Education includes BA in Studio Art, BS in Art Education and MFA in Sculpture with a Minor in Ceramics. Other “education” came from working in Bronze foundries, teaching at community centers, public school systems, local community colleges and Chadron State College.
Musickcrw.com

New Charles Mingus album unearths full 1974 Carnegie Hall performance

Jazz great Duke Ellington is said to have directly fired only one person in his career. That was bassist Charles Mingus in the early 1950s. Mingus was an ensemble player and fan of Ellington’s music. But even after being kicked to the curb by his idol, he reimagined jazz with complex and wild compositions.
Lewisburg, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Carnegie Hall announces limited return of live events

After a year of online fundraisers and entertainment, Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg has announced that some of its familiar live fare is returning this summer and fall. Not long before last week’s resumption of the Ivy Terrace Concert series with a Thursday performance by the Carpenter Ants, Carnegie welcomed a new president/CEO, Greenbrier County native Cathy Rennard.
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards scholarships to four Edmonds School District students

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awarded four Edmonds School District seniors with higher education scholarships, which includes visual and performing arts. Nicole Brunette, Meadowdale High School, will attend the University of Washington. Zoya Kulikov-Wickizer, Lynnwood High School, received the Samataro Award in addition to a foundation scholarship and will attend...