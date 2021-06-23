Cancel
Manchester Orchestra and Foxing are touring together, playing The Fillmore

By Samantha Sullivan
xpn.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter teasing fans with show announcements in LA, NYC, and Atlanta earlier this month, Manchester Orchestra has finally released the rest of their extensive 2021-2022 tour dates. They will be joined by indie-pop band Foxing, whose fourth album, Draw Down the Moon, is due out in August, which members of Manchester Orchestra contributed to the production of. The bands will be making a stop in Philadelphia to play The Fillmore on October 15.

thekey.xpn.org
