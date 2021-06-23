Why Brad Paisley Fans Booed Jill Biden At A Recent Appearance

Jill Biden recently visited Nashville, Tennessee as a part of her tour through to the southern United States to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (via the Daily Mail). Only 41% of people in Tennessee have received at least one dose of a vaccine, making it the sixth lowest state in the country. The first lady previously made a stop in Mississippi, which is trailing far behind its 49 counterparts with vaccination rates of only 29%, according to Becker Hospital Review.