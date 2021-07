Kabul [Afghanistan], June 30 (ANI): The top US military commander in Afghanistan has said that the country may collapse into civil war after the full US military drawdown. Addressing a press conference in Kabul, General Austin S Miller on Tuesday said, "Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized. That should be a concern for the world."The United States after 20 years in Afghanistan could not hope to impose a military solution as it has tried to do for almost two decades but had to seek a compromise political settlement, Miller said, as quoted by New York Times (NYT).