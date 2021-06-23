LATEST Petro Marine project makes space for 30K-gallon propane tank

Petro Marine Services on Monday began dismantling fuel storage tanks at 900 Stedman St. to make way for a 30,000-gallon propane skid tank at that location. The project is one part of an effort to consolidate some of the company's assets on the island to a more central location, said Kris Hall, the plant manager for the Stedman Street facility. The yet-to-be-moved propane tank currently resides at Petro Marine's property along Shoreline Drive.