It’s June, and it’s staggering to look back and reflect on the magnitude of the disruption the pandemic wreaked on global supply chains and manufacturing. Like most industries, the cannabis and cannabis packaging industries were significantly impacted by the pandemic. Now, as emergency restrictions are easing and business operations are beginning to resemble pre-pandemic operations, it’s worth looking back at the last year to evaluate the impact the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has had on the cannabis industry. More specifically, let’s examine the current cannabis packaging industry and cannabis packaging supply chains to determine where to go from here.