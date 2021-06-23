Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray is Connected to ’Magnum P.I.’: Here’s How

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eglee_0adHXpX700

Don P. Bellisario may have created both NCIS and Magnum P.I, but the two shows are also connected in another way. McGee actor Sean Murray is actually Bellisario’s stepson. Bellisario’s other stepson, Chad Murray, is an Executive producer of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Essentially, McGee actor Sean Murray is the stepson of the man who created both NCIS, and Magnum P.I. That’s quite the family business!

Sean Murray’s one of the few remaining original cast members left on the series. He plays Timothy McGee, whose a cybersecurity specialist for the NCIS team. McGee has probably had some of the most notable character development on the series, going from a timid and bumbling kid to a more confident and assertive part of the team.

Murray’s acting chops go beyond his connections. He wanted to be an actor since he was a young child, and has clearly worked on it to portray one of the more fascinating characters on the series. He’s definitely one of the most long-term members of the cast as well.

Sean Murray Has Opened Up About Moments of Acting-Related Panic on ‘NCIS’

Even though Murray has displayed time and time again that he’s talented, it hasn’t always been easy for the NCIS actor to believe it. During one dialogue-heavy episode, Murray Panicked and forgot a bunch of his lines.

“The last day we were shooting the episode, I was doing a scene with Pauley Perrette in Abby’s lab and I had a monologue that was supposed to be very frustrated and rushed. And because of all the dialogue memorization I had done for this episode, my brain just hit a wall,” he recalled to the Chicago Tribune.

“I remember feeling panicked and looking at Pauley after rehearsal and saying, ‘I’m not going to remember a word of this. I can’t do this.”

Thankfully, Pauley Perrette was able to help calm him down and told him just to write the monologue down and read it from behind a computer. While he said he felt like “the worst actor in the world,” he got the scene done.

Hopefully, he hasn’t had too many panic-related fumbles sense then. Fans love it when NCIS has more McGee-centered episodes. Murray definitely is one of the most senior cast members here. With plenty of people leaving and two new actors coming in, the NCIS landscape is definitely shifting.

Still, the show is outperforming almost everything else in the ratings. The suspenseful crime drama will be back this fall and will air on Mondays instead of Tuesdays. NCIS has launched three spinoffs, two of which will air this fall. NCIS: New Orleans was sadly canceled this year, but NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are a solid part of the upcoming fall schedule.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauley Perrette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Ncis#Magnum P I#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Knows Sign Language: Here’s Why

Mark Harmon, who plays Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, knows sign language. He learned it to work with a co-star on the set of Reasonable Doubt. “I did a show with Marlee Matlin Called ‘Reasonable Doubt,'” he explained in an interview with Larry King. Matlin is an author, actress, and deaf activist. He also was going to do a play that required sign language, so picked some of it up there.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Described How the Cast Gets Along So Well

In a 2020 instagram live, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama talked about why the cast gets along so well. “I get on with everyone super well. From Emily [Wickersham] to Sean [Murray] to Brian [Dietzen] and Mark [Harmon],” he said. He acknowledged that it may be a bit typical for an actor to say that he loves his cast, but swore there was just something special about the NCIS team.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

NCIS Season 19 Spoilers: What’s Next For Sean Murray As Timothy McGee?

NCIS Season 19 spoilers and updates tease that the show is due to air this fall and fans want to know what’s next for Sean Murray as Timothy McGee. It’s still unclear whether Mark Harmon, who plays the role of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, will return to the TV series as a full-time cast member. So, what’s next for Murray whose role is highly dependent on his boss?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Look Back on Their Favorite DiNozzo and McGee Scenes, the Responses Are Epic

For 13 seasons, “NCIS” stars Sean Murray and Michael Weatherly were quite a team as Timothy McGee and Anthony DiNozzo. Fans think so, too. A few of them were thinking about their favorite scenes involving these two characters in the long-running CBS crime drama. “NCIS” has been on for 18 seasons and will return again in the fall. Murray remains with the show in his role, but Weatherly left after 13 seasons.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Emily Wickersham Felt About Idea of Playing ‘Bad Guy’ on the Series

Emily Wickersham wants to know what it’s like to be the “bad guy.” The “NCIS” star wished that she could have broke bad on the show. After all, they say that villains have all the fun, and Billy Joel definitely wasn’t singing about the evil dying young. In a 2016 interview with Good House Keeping, Wickersham discussed her role as Ellie Bishop on the show. But the actor felt some regrets she never got to play a villain on the show. Although, she admitted that she enjoyed playing Bishop as well because of her good nature. She’s a bit like a do-gooder.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Star Wrote His Own Film

There aren’t many “NCIS” cast members who have been involved with the show since the first episode in 2003. Brian Dietzen comes close, but he has been playing Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the long-running show since 2004. That makes him the longest-tenured member of the non-original cast. And his 315 episodes have afforded him opportunities he otherwise might never have had. For example, he produced his own award-winning film.