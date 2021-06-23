Cancel
Harlan County, KY

Audit of sheriff’s unmined coal tax settlement released

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise
harlanenterprise.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the sheriff’s settlement – 2019 unmined coal taxes for Harlan County Sheriff Leslie “Smitty” Smith. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.

www.harlanenterprise.net
