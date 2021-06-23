Business insurance to secure your future – get the right insurance provider today

Scarberry Insurance is helping our community live a healthier life and has been since the late 80’s; with Susan Scarberry leading the way by providing a hand’s on approach to navigating the health insurance market. With over 30 years dealing with the ins and outs of the insurance business and being your home town agent since 1989 Susan brings an abundance of experience stretching over a time period when we have seen the health insurance market place take on many faces. It is this dedication to the profession that allows Susan to advise and find the best policy for every client whether that policy is one she can provide or a policy that she advises on but in the end gains no business of benefit from.