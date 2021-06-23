Special Hour: Living LGBTQ In 2021

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for June 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Massachusetts has long centered the LGBTQ community: it was the first state to legalize gay marriage nearly 20 years ago, and Boston’s annual Pride celebration is the largest in New England. This year, however, some activists are calling for boycotts of Boston Pride as the organization faces accusations of whitewashing and exclusion of transgender people. Gary Daffin, Executive Director of the Multicultural Aid Coalition and Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Caucus, joins us to talk about the past and present local LGBTQ community and challenges it faces.