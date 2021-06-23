Sheriff’s office issues scam warning

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an alert to make community members aware of a phone scam that is circulating in the Harlan County area. The Sheriff’s Office has received reports from local residents stating that they received a call from an individual claiming to be Deputy Stephen Davenport with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office does not employ anybody by that name. The law enforcement impersonator implies that the person called has active warrants or unpaid fines and they can rectify the situation by sending payment with prepaid cards.