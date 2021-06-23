Cancel
How To Burn-Down Risk Of A Cyber Breach In Your Company

By Ken Lynch
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen is founder and CEO of Reciprocity, the company behind ZenGRC, a cloud-based information security risk and compliance management platform. As cybersecurity and information security risks become more prominent and concerning, C-suite leaders are evaluating all of their risks and the quantifiable costs they pose to operations, reputation and financial aspects of the company. When making decisions, it comes down to determining if it’s worth it to implement a plan to address each risk or let the business take the risk. As increasing year-over-year data breaches have demonstrated, the cost of doing nothing can be catastrophic.

