At the beginning of Sisters on Track, which is now streaming on Netflix, Tai, Rainn and Brooke Sheppard are being named SportsKids of the Year for 2016. Theirs was a remarkable story: The sisters, ranging in age from 9 to 11, moved into a Brooklyn homeless shelter with their mother, Tonia Handy, when she could no longer afford their rent. That didn’t stop them from competing in track and field at an elite level. (Full disclosure: As managing editor of Sports Illustrated Kids, I was part of the team responsible for giving them the award, an experience that remains the most rewarding of my career.)